Graco: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 52.63% year over year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $454,129,000 higher by 21.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $428,750,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Graco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $76.98

52-week low: $41.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.40%

Company Profile

Graco is a manufacturer of equipment used for managing fluids, coatings, and adhesives, specializing in difficult-to-handle materials. Graco's business is organized into three segments: industrial, process, and contractor. The Minnesota-based firm serves a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, and construction, and its broad array of products include pumps, valves, meters, sprayers, and equipment used to apply coatings, sealants, and adhesives. The firm generated roughly $1.7 billion in sales and $410 million in operating income in 2020.