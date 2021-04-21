SEI Investments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 23.61% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $455,686,000 rose by 9.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $455,000,000.

Looking Ahead

SEI Investments hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SEI Investments hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3mmevhq6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $63.67

Company's 52-week low was at $45.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.92%

Company Overview

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $94 billion in assets under management. As of Dec. 31, 2020, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises on about $1.2 trillion in assets.