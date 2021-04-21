SEI Investments: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 23.61% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.88.
Revenue of $455,686,000 rose by 9.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $455,000,000.
Looking Ahead
SEI Investments hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
SEI Investments hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 21, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3mmevhq6
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $63.67
Company's 52-week low was at $45.96
Price action over last quarter: Up 16.92%
Company Overview
SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $94 billion in assets under management. As of Dec. 31, 2020, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises on about $1.2 trillion in assets.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings