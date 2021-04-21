 Skip to main content

Recap: Texas Capital Bancshares Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 5:04pm   Comments
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.32% year over year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $239,165,000 declined by 0.39% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $250,900,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tcbi/mediaframe/44424/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $93.26

Company's 52-week low was at $20.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.85%

Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a more than $10 billion asset bank that caters to middle-market companies and wealthy people in the Lone Star State. Business loans are the biggest portfolio in the loan book, with almost 60% share, followed by commercial real estate at 30%. Construction, consumer, and leasing credits make up the balance. The bank operates in Texas' main metropolitan areas, like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

 

