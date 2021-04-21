 Skip to main content

Plexus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 144.26% over the past year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $880,885,000 up by 14.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $880,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $96.27

Company's 52-week low was at $54.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.43%

Company Overview

Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's operating segments comprise of AMER, APAC and EMEA.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings