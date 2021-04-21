Plexus: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 144.26% over the past year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $880,885,000 up by 14.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $880,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $96.27

Company's 52-week low was at $54.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.43%

Company Overview

Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's operating segments comprise of AMER, APAC and EMEA.