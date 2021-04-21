 Skip to main content

Recap: Nasdaq Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 30.67% year over year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $1.73.

Revenue of $851,000,000 higher by 21.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $814,490,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Nasdaq hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ko7zqpk6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $161.51

52-week low: $102.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.85%

Company Profile

Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes exchange data through its information services segment (30%). Information services offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors. Nasdaq's corporate services business (20%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies. Through the company's market technology group (15%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world and provides financial compliance services.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

