First Horizon: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 920.00% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.37.
Revenue of $806,000,000 rose by 68.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $759,490,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 21, 2021
Time: 09:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fhn/mediaframe/44082/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $18.42
Company's 52-week low was at $6.93
Price action over last quarter: Up 16.69%
Company Profile
First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.
