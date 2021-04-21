First Horizon: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 920.00% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $806,000,000 rose by 68.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $759,490,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fhn/mediaframe/44082/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.42

Company's 52-week low was at $6.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.69%

Company Profile

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The regional bank is responsible for roughly 65% of its revenue, while capital markets make a 25% contribution. The remainder is split between the firm's non-strategic (wind-down) and corporate operations. First Horizon concentrates on offering a variety of banking products mainly in its home state, where it has the second- largest deposit franchise with a 13% deposit market share.