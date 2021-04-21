5 Stocks To Watch For April 21, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $32.46 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares fell 0.2% to $58.29 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: VZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $32.46 billion before the opening bell. Verizon shares fell 0.2% to $58.29 in pre-market trading. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. However, the company said it finished the quarter with 208 million paid memberships, up 14% year over year but below the company forecast of 210 million. Netflix shares dipped 8.4% to $503.50 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter. However, the company said it finished the quarter with 208 million paid memberships, up 14% year over year but below the company forecast of 210 million. Netflix shares dipped 8.4% to $503.50 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) to have earned $4.89 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Chipotle shares fell 0.7% to $1,522.00 in pre-market trading.

