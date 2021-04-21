 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For April 21, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2021 4:12am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $43.76 million.

• None (None:MRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion.

• NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.

• NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $308.35 million.

• OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $99.55 million.

• Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $430.65 million.

• BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $470.02 million.

• Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $759.49 million.

• Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $404.99 million.

• Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $814.49 million.

• Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• None (None:RCI.A) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $33.89 million.

• Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $32.47 billion.

• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.

• Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.51 per share on revenue of $32.94 billion.

• FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $363.00 million.

• TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.

• Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.74 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.51 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $43.63 million.

• NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $376.77 million.

• Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $119.91 million.

• Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $110.70 million.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $32.50 million.

• Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $123.33 million.

• BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $257.61 million.

• Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $83.25 million.

• SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $322.35 million.

• Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ:STRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.90 million.

• Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $756.27 million.

• Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $24.28 million.

• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.70 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $120.62 million.

• Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $21.33 million.

• Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $880.97 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $95.44 million.

• Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $31.01 million.

• TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $51.71 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.86 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Graco (NYSE:GGG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $428.75 million.

• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $213.74 million.

• Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $227.37 million.

• Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $287.45 million.

• Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.



• Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.

• Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.60 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $310.21 million.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $326.60 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $32.80 million.

• Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.41 per share on revenue of $4.85 billion.

• SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $455.00 million.

• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $132.76 million.

• Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $82.51 million.

• First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $112.88 million.

• Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $20.30 million.

• Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $89.55 million.

• Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $34.14 million.

• Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $297.79 million.

• Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.54 per share on revenue of $459.10 million.

• SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $193.67 million.

• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $580.16 million.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $589.75 million.

• Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $89.25 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $250.90 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

