Recap: Intuitive Surgical Q1 Earnings
Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) moved higher after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 30.86% year over year to $3.52, which beat the estimate of $2.63.
Revenue of $1,292,000,000 up by 17.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,110,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 20, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tvd9o84
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $826.81
52-week low: $488.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 9.11%
Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 5,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with 3,500 installations in the United States and a growing number in emerging markets.
