Recap: Intuitive Surgical Q1 Earnings

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) moved higher after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.86% year over year to $3.52, which beat the estimate of $2.63.

Revenue of $1,292,000,000 up by 17.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,110,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tvd9o84

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $826.81

52-week low: $488.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.11%

Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 5,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with 3,500 installations in the United States and a growing number in emerging markets.