Keep An Eye On Netflix's Churn: Mark Tepper

If churn is higher than expected, it could make some investors less inclined to hold shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), but a higher than expected churn rate is very unlikely, Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

The Netflix earnings report comes down to subscribers added, churn and free cash flow, Tepper said. He believes the company will be positive free cash flow much earlier than expected.

The quality and quantity of the company's content separates it from the competition, he said: "When it comes to quality and quantity, I believe they don't have much competition."

Earnings Report: Netflix is scheduled to report earnings today after the close. The company is expected to report earnings of $2.98 per share.

Netflix is up 26.64% over a one-year period. The 52-week low is $393.60 and the 52-week high is $593.29.

Netflix was down 0.93% to $549.31 at last check Tuesday.

Image by Andrés Rodríguez from Pixabay