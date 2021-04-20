 Skip to main content

Looking Into Advance Auto Parts's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) posted Q4 earnings of $151.83 million, an increase from Q3 of 40.88%. Sales dropped to $2.37 billion, a 6.96% decrease between quarters. Advance Auto Parts earned $256.81 million, and sales totaled $2.54 billion in Q3.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Advance Auto Parts posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Advance Auto Parts, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Advance Auto Parts reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.87/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $1.97/share.

 

