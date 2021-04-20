Cohen & Steers's Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, April 21, Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Cohen & Steers analysts model for earnings of $0.77 per share on sales of $120.62 million. In the same quarter last year, Cohen & Steers reported EPS of $0.61 on revenue of $105.83 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 26.23% increase for the company. Sales would be up 13.98% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.60 0.53 0.64 EPS Actual 0.76 0.67 0.54 0.61 Revenue Estimate 112.63 M 106.07 M 95.00 M 107.50 M Revenue Actual 116.46 M 111.16 M 94.09 M 105.83 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cohen & Steers is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.