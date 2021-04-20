 Skip to main content

Recap: Badger Meter Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 8:40am   Comments
Shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.63% over the past year to $0.47, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $117,842,000 rose by 8.60% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $120,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Badger Meter hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Badger Meter hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.badgermeter.com%2F&eventid=2943468&sessionid=1&key=D9F9F11961D3322FF341424CC8A155A3&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $111.77

Company's 52-week low was at $52.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.73%

Company Profile

Badger Meter Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions. The company's products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data. Badger's product lines include two categories: sales of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities (municipal water), and sales of meters to various industries for water and other fluids (flow instrumentation). It derives most of its revenues from the United States.

 

