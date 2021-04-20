Recap: Procter & Gamble Q3 Earnings
Shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 7.69% over the past year to $1.26, which beat the estimate of $1.19.
Revenue of $18,109,000,000 higher by 5.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,920,000,000.
Outlook
P&G maintained its FY21 core EPS guidance of $5.12.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 20, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pg2/mediaframe/44241/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $146.92
52-week low: $111.25
Price action over last quarter: Up 4.09%
Company Profile
Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $70 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion in annual global sales such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 55% of the firm's consolidated total, with around one third coming from emerging markets.
