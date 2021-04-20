Recap: Procter & Gamble Q3 Earnings

Shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.69% over the past year to $1.26, which beat the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $18,109,000,000 higher by 5.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,920,000,000.

Outlook

P&G maintained its FY21 core EPS guidance of $5.12.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pg2/mediaframe/44241/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $146.92

52-week low: $111.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.09%

Company Profile

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $70 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion in annual global sales such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 55% of the firm's consolidated total, with around one third coming from emerging markets.