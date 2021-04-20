Philip Morris: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 29.75% year over year to $1.57, which beat the estimate of $1.40.
Revenue of $7,585,000,000 up by 6.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,270,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Philip Morris sees FY21 EPS of $5.93-$6.03.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 20, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x7savg9m
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $93.43
52-week low: $66.85
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.48%
Company Overview
Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, the company aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Management's vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes.
