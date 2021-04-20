Recap: Travelers Companies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.20% year over year to $2.73, which beat the estimate of $2.37.

Revenue of $8,313,000,000 up by 5.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,540,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/travelers/mediaframe/44054/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $161.19

52-week low: $85.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.86%

Company Description

The Travelers Companies Inc offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Policies are distributed via a network of more than 11,000 brokers and independent agents.