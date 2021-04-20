 Skip to main content

Recap: Iridium Communications Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 300.00% over the past year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $146,535,000 up by 0.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $146,480,000.

Outlook

Iridium Communications reiterated its FY21 guidance.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1899/40649

Price Action

52-week high: $54.65

Company's 52-week low was at $19.18

Price action over last quarter: down 19.04%

Company Overview

Iridium Communications Inc offers voice and data communications services and products to businesses, U.S. and international government agencies, and other customers on a global basis. It is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Reaching across land, sea, and air, including the polar regions, Iridium's solutions are ideally suited for industries such as maritime, aviation, government/military, emergency/humanitarian services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation, and utilities. Iridium also provides service to subscribers from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as other civil and government agencies around the world.

 

