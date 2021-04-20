Recap: Omnicom Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.76% over the past year to $1.33, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $3,426,900,000 rose by 0.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,250,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.omnicomgroup.com%2F&eventid=3079440&sessionid=1&key=6D9DA082C277C9503062ED1474656666®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $80.81

Company's 52-week low was at $44.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.24%

Company Description

Omnicom is the world's second-largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. The American firm's services, which include traditional and digital advertising and public relations, are provided worldwide, with over 85% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.