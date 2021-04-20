 Skip to main content

Recap: Peoples Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2075.00% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $52,481,000 up by 4.18% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $52,940,000.

Outlook

Peoples Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Peoples Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1058/40670

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $36.75

Company's 52-week low was at $18.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.14%

Company Description

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) is a financial holding company. It is engaged in a complete line of banking, insurance, investment and trust solutions through its financial subsidiaries. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, real estate mortgage loans, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, brokerage services. The firm also offers telephone and internet-based banking through both personal computers and mobile devices.

 

