Mercantile Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.85% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $42,996,000 higher by 16.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $42,100,000.

Guidance

Mercantile Bank hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Mercantile Bank hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1031/40623

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.47

Company's 52-week low was at $17.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.58%

Company Overview

Mercantile Bank Corp operates as a bank holding company. The bank provides a variety of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and other institutions. It provides banking services offering deposit products including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and lending products including commercial, residential mortgage, and installment loans. the company generates revenue from interest and dividends earned on loans, securities, and other financial instruments.