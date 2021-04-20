 Skip to main content

Recap: Aesthetic Medical Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% year over year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $55,567,000 rose by 62.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $54,060,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Aesthetic Medical Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/aih/mediaframe/44156/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.57

52-week low: $3.81

Price action over last quarter: down 3.99%

Company Overview

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd provides aesthetic medical services in China. The company generates revenue from three service offerings: non- surgical aesthetic medical services, comprising minimally invasive aesthetic treatments and energy-based treatments; surgical aesthetic medical services, and general healthcare services and other aesthetic medical services. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from Non-surgical aesthetic medical services. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.

 

