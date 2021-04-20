7 Stocks To Watch For April 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $17.92 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.2% to $136.37 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $17.92 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.2% to $136.37 in after-hours trading. United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter on Monday. United Airlines shares dropped 2.2% to $53.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: UAL) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter on Monday. United Airlines shares dropped 2.2% to $53.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $2.96 per share on revenue of $7.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares rose 0.4% to $556.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $2.96 per share on revenue of $7.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares rose 0.4% to $556.50 in after-hours trading. Before the opening bell, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.30 per share on revenue of $16.33 billion. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.1% to $391.45 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor