7 Stocks To Watch For April 20, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $17.92 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.2% to $136.37 in after-hours trading.
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter on Monday. United Airlines shares dropped 2.2% to $53.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $2.96 per share on revenue of $7.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares rose 0.4% to $556.50 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.30 per share on revenue of $16.33 billion. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.1% to $391.45 in after-hours trading.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. IBM shares climbed 3.1% to $137.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $22.01 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.1% to $162.60 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $10.69 billion. Abbott shares fell 0.2% to $124.30 in after-hours trading.
