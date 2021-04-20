 Skip to main content

7 Stocks To Watch For April 20, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 4:30am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $17.92 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares fell 0.2% to $136.37 in after-hours trading.
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) reported a wider-than-expected loss for its first quarter on Monday. United Airlines shares dropped 2.2% to $53.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to have earned $2.96 per share on revenue of $7.13 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares rose 0.4% to $556.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.30 per share on revenue of $16.33 billion. Lockheed Martin shares fell 0.1% to $391.45 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. IBM shares climbed 3.1% to $137.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $22.01 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.1% to $162.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $10.69 billion. Abbott shares fell 0.2% to $124.30 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

