Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 4:02am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• GATX (NYSE:GATX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $303.17 million.

• Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $197.48 million.

• Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.06 million.

• Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $120.40 million.

• New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.30 per share on revenue of $16.33 billion.

• Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $35.50 million.

• Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $10.69 billion.

• ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.

• Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $146.48 million.

• AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• Dover (NYSE:DOV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $22.01 billion.

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $17.92 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.

• Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $718.66 million.

• Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $486.31 million.

• Xerox Holdings (NYSE:XRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $30.57 million.

• Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $52.94 million.

• Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $42.10 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $190.25 million.

• SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $30.96 million.

• United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $178.68 million.

• Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $38.51 million.

• Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $167.52 million.

• Stride (NYSE:LRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $380.94 million.

• Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $62.83 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $45.93 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $4.77 billion.

• CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $285.24 million.

• Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $314.63 million.

• Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $736.60 million.

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $7.13 billion.

 

