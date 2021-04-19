 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Crown Holdings Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 5:21pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 61.95% year over year to $1.83, which beat the estimate of $1.39.

Revenue of $3,078,000,000 rose by 11.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,980,000,000.

Outlook

Crown Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $110.19

Company's 52-week low was at $55.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.16%

Company Profile

Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.

 

Related Articles (CCK)

Earnings Scheduled For April 19, 2021
Preview: Crown Holdings's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings