Recap: Crown Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 61.95% year over year to $1.83, which beat the estimate of $1.39.

Revenue of $3,078,000,000 rose by 11.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,980,000,000.

Outlook

Crown Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $110.19

Company's 52-week low was at $55.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.16%

Company Profile

Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.