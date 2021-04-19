Wintrust Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 144.23% year over year to $2.54, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Revenue of $448,401,000 up by 19.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $411,020,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $87.84

52-week low: $29.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.21%

Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company operating in the Chicago metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin through its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries. Wintrust conducts its business through three segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. Among other services, the company provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking, as well as the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market. A majority of its banks are banks chartered by the state of Illinois with scores of locations. The company has historically grown through both de novo organization and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is commercial, mostly in real estate. A majority of Wintrust's net revenue is net interest income.