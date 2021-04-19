A Silver Lining: Disrupting The Cloud Provider Space With StackOS And A Dual IDO

After 3 years in the making, the team behind the exciting decentralized cloud protocol are launching their IDO on BSCPad and Ignition.

The benefits of utilising blockchain technology for business infrastructure are being felt far and wide and in every corner of industry. Outdated and inefficient business models can be significantly improved with the help of decentralized frameworks; the cloud computing industry is no different and, with more user data stored within cloud networks than ever before, implementing blockchain technology can ensure higher levels of data security, anonymity and safety.

Incidents such as the recent fire at a major French cloud services firm, that affected millions of websites, taking out banks, exchanges, news websites, government agencies’ portals and more, only highlights how easily operations of centralized cloud providers can be disrupted. How little control individuals and businesses truly have over applications hosted on centralized cloud servers is a worry, with operations essentially able to be shut down at any time by the provider, or due to fault or human error.

StackOS aims to disrupt the cloud provider space with an “Unstoppable Infrastructure Protocol”, introducing into the market an open protocol that allows individuals and businesses alike to deploy a wide variety of applications in a cheaper and easier way. Operating as a decentralized version of Amazon AWS, StackOS enables developers to deploy any full-stack application, decentralized application, blockchain privatenet or mainnet node in a totally private and more cost-effective manner. Teams can also deploy private testnets of Ethereum, NEO and other popular blockchains.

Winning The Game Of Cloud Monopoly

With industry giants holding the lion’s share of the market, the cloud industry has become massively monopolized and Amazon in particular has received widening U.S. Antitrust scrutiny in recent months. StackOS fights back against the monopoly with a protocol that is not only decentralized but that massively improves on the speeds and costs of centralized counterpart providers such as Google Cloud; developers can deploy applications in mere minutes on StackOS, as a pose to in weeks on centralized alternatives.

Revenue made by StackOS goes to individuals who contribute resources to the cloud, with development of the protocol and supporting applications managed and incentivized by a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization). Pricing on the platform will also be determined by using data from DAO and the infra node providers in the near future.

Upcoming IDOs

Having already unveiled an early access platform, the team behind StackOS, composed of a community of developers around the world, will be launching two IDOs later this month on BSCPad and PAID Network’s Ignition launchpad. These two popular platforms will host the launch of the STACK token, the protocol’s native token, into the market; STACK tokens play a central role in the StackOS ecosystem, acting as a reward for computing resource providers, as a payment currency for computing resources, and for decentralized governance amongst other things.

With the publicly raised funds, the StackOS team plans to ramp up operations during a time of increased focus on the blockchain industry, maximizing their impact on a cloud industry that is in desperate need of an update. The team also recently announced collaboration with ChainLink to launch a LINK oracle node on their mainnet that enables smart contracts to access Google’s public Domain Name System (DNS) lookup API.

Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not represent financial advice. Please consult your financial advisor before purchasing any digital assets.