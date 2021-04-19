 Skip to main content

Price Over Earnings Overview: Morgan Stanley

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Right now, Morgan Stanley Inc. (NYSE:MS) share price is at $79.02, after a 0.56% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 0.11%, but in the past year, increased by 113.88%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 8.79%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 32.68 in the Capital Markets industry, Morgan Stanley Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 10.28. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than its industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

