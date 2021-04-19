A Preview Of Mercantile Bank's Earnings

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, April 20. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Mercantile Bank's Q1 earnings.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Mercantile Bank reporting earnings of $0.71 per share on revenue of $42.10 million. Mercantile Bank earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.65 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $36.87 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 9.23%. Sales would be up 14.19% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.42 0.32 0.47 EPS Actual 0.87 0.66 0.54 0.65 Revenue Estimate 40.34 M 39.41 M 36.61 M 36.27 M Revenue Actual 46.18 M 42.82 M 41.55 M 36.87 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Mercantile Bank are up 51.7%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Mercantile Bank is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.