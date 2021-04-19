 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 10:08am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) - P/E: 5.84
  2. Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) - P/E: 5.89
  3. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) - P/E: 6.53
  4. Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) - P/E: 8.0
  5. Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) - P/E: 2.29

Co-Diagnostics has reported Q4 earnings per share at 0.43, which has decreased by 18.87% compared to Q3, which was 0.53. Co-Diagnostics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Innoviva saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.26 in Q3 to 0.48 now. Innoviva does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share at 18.19, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -2.03. Sage Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Global Cord Blood saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.16 in Q2 to 0.15 now. Global Cord Blood does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Community Health Systems experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.18 in Q3 and is now 0.96. Community Health Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

