 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Old National Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 108.00% over the past year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $204,832,000 higher by 1.77% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $208,820,000.

Guidance

Old National Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Old National Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/onb/mediaframe/44412/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.28

52-week low: $11.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.54%

Company Description

Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is the financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Old National provides a comprehensive range of financial services including commercial and retail banking, trust, brokerage, correspondent banking, and insurance.

 

Related Articles (ONB)

Earnings Scheduled For April 19, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com