Old National Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 108.00% over the past year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $204,832,000 higher by 1.77% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $208,820,000.

Guidance

Old National Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Old National Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/onb/mediaframe/44412/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.28

52-week low: $11.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.54%

Company Description

Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is the financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Old National provides a comprehensive range of financial services including commercial and retail banking, trust, brokerage, correspondent banking, and insurance.