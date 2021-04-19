 Skip to main content

Recap: Harley-Davidson Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) moved higher by 6.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 229.41% over the past year to $1.68, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $1,232,000,000 rose by 12.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,250,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Harley-Davidson raised motorcycle segment revenue growth expectations from 20-25% to 30-35%.

Price Action

52-week high: $43.47

Company's 52-week low was at $17.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.38%

Company Profile

Harley-Davidson is a global leading manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, merchandise, parts, and accessories. It sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles and offers a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear, and apparel, as well as merchandise. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley has historically captured about half of all heavyweight domestic retail motorcycle registrations. The firm is set to expand into the middleweight market in 2021 with the launch of the Pan America model.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

