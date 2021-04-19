 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 4:44am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $8.61 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.2% to $53.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting IBM (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $1.63 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares fell 0.1% to $133.46 in after-hours trading.
  • Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a strong growth in China, with registrations surging to a record 34,635 in March from the 18,155 registrations in February, data from state-backed China Automotive Information Net showed, according to a Bloomberg report. Tesla shares slipped 0.1% to $739.25 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the closing bell, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $7.05 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion. United Airlines shares dropped 0.5% to close at $55.87 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank shares fell 0.1% to settle at $153.86 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

