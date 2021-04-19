5 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $8.61 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.2% to $53.60 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting IBM (NYSE: IBM) to have earned $1.63 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. IBM shares fell 0.1% to $133.46 in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a strong growth in China, with registrations surging to a record 34,635 in March from the 18,155 registrations in February, data from state-backed China Automotive Information Net showed, according to a Bloomberg report. Tesla shares slipped 0.1% to $739.25 in the after-hours trading session.

