Earnings Scheduled For April 19, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 4:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $8.61 billion.

• Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $24.46 million.

• Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $208.82 million.

• Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $28.55 million.

• M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• F N B (NYSE:FNB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $311.28 million.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $6.98 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• American Campus (NYSE:ACC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $219.30 million.

• Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $300.99 million.

• Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $147.02 million.

• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion.

• Linx (NYSE:LINX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $306.22 million.

• SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE:PSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $47.30 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $101.75 million.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $411.02 million.

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $697.68 million.

 

