State Street: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.98% year over year to $1.47, which beat the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $2,950,000,000 declined by 3.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,870,000,000.

Outlook

State Street hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stt/mediaframe/44013/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $87.89

52-week low: $51.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.01%

Company Description

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.5 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 38,000 worldwide.