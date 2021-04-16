Recap: Morgan Stanley Q1 Earnings

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 124.24% year over year to $2.22, which beat the estimate of $1.70.

Revenue of $15,719,000,000 up by 65.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,090,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Morgan Stanley hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 16, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir

Price Action

52-week high: $86.64

52-week low: $35.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.17%

Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and asset management segments. The company had about $4 trillion of client assets as well as nearly 70,000 employees at the end of 2020. Approximately 40% of the company's net revenue is from its institutional securities business, with the other half coming from wealth and asset management. The company derives about 30% of its total revenue outside the Americas.