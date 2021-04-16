 Skip to main content

PNC Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 110.26% year over year to $4.10, which beat the estimate of $2.75.

Revenue of $4,220,000,000 decreased by 6.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,110,000,000.

Guidance

PNC Financial Services Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 16, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/or6esezq

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $184.33

Company's 52-week low was at $89.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.04%

Company Description

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking. PNC has 2,300 branches in 21 states and the District of Columbia and is the seventh- largest U.S. bank by assets.

 

