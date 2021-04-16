 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For April 16, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $710.89 million.

• National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2064 (Subordinated Deferrable Interest Notes) (NYSE:NRUC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.

• Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $14.09 billion.

• State Street (NYSE:STT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.

• EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.24 million.

 

