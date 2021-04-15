 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 10:48am   Comments
Looking at Q4, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) earned $3.07 billion, a 26.59% increase from the preceding quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific also posted a total of $10.55 billion in sales, a 23.81% increase since Q3. In Q3, Thermo Fisher Scientific brought in $8.52 billion in sales but only earned $2.43 billion.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q4, Thermo Fisher Scientific posted an ROCE of 0.09%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Thermo Fisher Scientific is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Thermo Fisher Scientific's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Recap

Thermo Fisher Scientific reported Q4 earnings per share at $7.09/share, which beat analyst predictions of $6.56/share.

 

