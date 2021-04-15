Return On Capital Employed Overview: Dell Technologies

Looking at Q4, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) earned $2.18 billion, a 92.83% increase from the preceding quarter. Dell Technologies also posted a total of $26.15 billion in sales, a 11.17% increase since Q3. Dell Technologies earned $1.13 billion, and sales totaled $23.52 billion in Q3.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Dell Technologies's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Dell Technologies posted an ROCE of 0.27%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Dell Technologies is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Dell Technologies's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Dell Technologies reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.7/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.14/share.