Recap: Delta Air Lines Q1 Earnings

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 596.08% year over year to ($3.55), which missed the estimate of ($3.13).

Revenue of $4,150,000,000 declined by 51.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,910,000,000.

Outlook

Q2 revenue expected between $5,623,000,000 and $6,248,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dal/mediaframe/44328/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $52.28

Company's 52-week low was at $17.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.46%

Company Description

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta's sale of frequent flier miles, particularly to American Express, is a major driver of the firm's profits.