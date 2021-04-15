Citigroup: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 241.51% year over year to $3.62, which beat the estimate of $2.60.

Revenue of $19,327,000,000 declined by 6.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,820,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor/pres.htm

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $76.13

52-week low: $38.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.36%

Company Profile

Citigroup is a global financial services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into two primary segments: the global consumer banking segment, which provides basic branch banking around the world, and the institutional clients group, which provides large customers around the globe with investment banking, cash management, and other products and services.