 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citigroup: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 241.51% year over year to $3.62, which beat the estimate of $2.60.

Revenue of $19,327,000,000 declined by 6.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,820,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor/pres.htm

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $76.13

52-week low: $38.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.36%

Company Profile

Citigroup is a global financial services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into two primary segments: the global consumer banking segment, which provides basic branch banking around the world, and the institutional clients group, which provides large customers around the globe with investment banking, cash management, and other products and services.

 

Related Articles (C)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
7 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2021
What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Citigroup
Earnings Outlook for Citigroup
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com