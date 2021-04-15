 Skip to main content

Recap: Rite Aid Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 110.81% year over year to ($0.78), which missed the estimate of ($0.76).

Revenue of $5,917,000,000 higher by 3.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,800,000,000.

Outlook

Rite Aid said it sees Q1 sales of $6.1 billiob to $6.3 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $32.48

52-week low: $8.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.77%

Company Overview

Rite Aid Corp is a large retail drugstore chain in the United States. The company reports via two segments: retail pharmacy and pharmacy services. The retail pharmacy segment generates revenue primarily through the sale of prescription drugs, along with an assortment of merchandise that includes over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal-care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise and numerous other everyday consumables. The pharmacy-services segment relates to EnvisionRx, a fully owned subsidiary that operates as a pharmacy benefit management provider offering a broad range of pharmaceutical services.

 

