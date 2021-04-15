 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: UnitedHealth Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.74% over the past year to $5.31, which beat the estimate of $4.38.

Revenue of $70,196,000,000 rose by 8.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $69,220,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $18.10 and $18.60.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/investors/financial-reports.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $380.50

Company's 52-week low was at $267.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.32%

Company Overview

UnitedHealth Group is the largest private health insurance provider in the United States, providing medical benefits to 48 million members across its U.S. and international businesses at the end of 2020. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

 

Related Articles (UNH)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
7 Stocks To Watch For April 15, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 15, 2021
Earnings Outlook for UnitedHealth Group
A Jam-Packed Week Ahead
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com