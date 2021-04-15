Recap: UnitedHealth Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.74% over the past year to $5.31, which beat the estimate of $4.38.

Revenue of $70,196,000,000 rose by 8.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $69,220,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $18.10 and $18.60.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/investors/financial-reports.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $380.50

Company's 52-week low was at $267.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.32%

Company Overview

UnitedHealth Group is the largest private health insurance provider in the United States, providing medical benefits to 48 million members across its U.S. and international businesses at the end of 2020. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.