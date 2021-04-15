Recap: Bank of America Q1 Earnings

Shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 115.00% year over year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $22,933,000,000 rose by 0.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $22,130,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Bank of America hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.bankofamerica.com/events-and-presentations/events/detail/9376/q1-2021-bank-of-america-earnings-conference-call

Technicals

52-week high: $40.38

Company's 52-week low was at $20.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.61%

Company Overview

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, home mortgage lending, vehicle lending, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth management services, as does U.S. Trust private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries.