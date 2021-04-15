U.S. Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 101.39% over the past year to $1.45, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $5,444,000,000 declined by 5.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,530,000,000.

Looking Ahead

U.S. Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xfg2zfgz

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.83

Company's 52-week low was at $28.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.12%

Company Overview

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in well over 20 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.