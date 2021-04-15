 Skip to main content

Recap: Truist Financial Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 35.63% over the past year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $5,482,000,000 declined by 2.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,470,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 15, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2441/40268

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $61.26

52-week low: $29.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.63%

Company Overview

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the southeastern United States. In addition to commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking operations, the company operates several nonbank segments, the primary one being its insurance brokerage business.

 

