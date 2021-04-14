Recap: KLX Energy Services Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Shares of KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 558.93% over the past year to ($3.69), which missed the estimate of ($3.14).

Revenue of $86,800,000 declined by 12.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $78,950,000.

Outlook

KLX Energy Services Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

KLX Energy Services Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $18.97

52-week low: $0.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 70.52%

Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc is a provider of completion, intervention and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers technical services and related tools and equipment that provide solutions for customers throughout the life cycle of the well. It serves the companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Its products and services offerings include surface facilities & equipment, pressure control services, wireline services, fishing services, and engineered products.